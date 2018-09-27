Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Flooding from Hurricane Florence has shut down Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant for the time being.

Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority notified DHEC, stating that the Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant is not operational as of Wednesday.

As a result, a tributary that feeds into Waccamaw River is being contaminated by untreated waste water. DHEC is advising residents to avoid all contact with any water around or downstream from the facility, because floodwaters can cause several health and safety concerns:

Health concerns:

Infectious diseases: tetanus, norovirus, hepatitis and TB)

Diarrheal diseases

Wound infections

Chemical hazards: gasoline, diesel and oil from submerged vehicles)

Safety concerns:

Drowning

Animal and insect bites: Fire ants float on flood waters and re-establish where they land. Snakes can be anywhere water may have carried them. Other wildlife, such as fozed and coyotes can be relocated by flood waters

Electrical hazards: Water and electricity can be a dangerous combination. When returning to flooded homes, it is important to turn the power off at the breaker box so that power isn't restored while water is still present.

Sharp objects and uneven walking surfaces can be hidden by murky flood waters. Exercise care even in areas that you knew well prior to the flood.

According to a report, DHEC will remain in contact with officials in the area to monitor the plant's status.

