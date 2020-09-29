Watch Disney+ with friends

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've been binge-watching show after show during the pandemic, you're not alone.
And now, Disney wants to help make your binge-watching more enjoyable, by helping you do it with friends.
Tuesday, Disney Plus came out with a new feature called "groupwatch."
It lets up to seven people watch together in what they called 'a synced playback experience.'
Basically, you all decide what to watch- then one person sends out an invite and the show will play simultaneously for everyone.
Whether it's on your TV, phone or computer, and you can even share reactions in real time.