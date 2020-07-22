WATCH: Gator does 'death roll' on Isle of Palms beach

Animal Control relocated the four-foot alligator to it's natural habitat on the island, away from residential and tourist areas.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — On a routine morning walk, an Isle of Palms resident was shocked to come across an alligator in the surf.

Michelle Blackstock, owner of Bella Bee Honey, is normally spending her time beekeeping and volunteering for Island Turtle Team on Isle of Palms. Her Wednesday mornings consist of walking the beach with her friend, looking for sea turtle tracks in the sand. But this particular morning, they did not find any turtles. Instead, the two came across an alligator lounging in the surf.

Blackstock says they came across a small group gathered around an Animal Control vehicle parked by the surf near the 24th Avenue beach access. That's when she took out her phone and started recording.

Gator on the beach, oh my! 🐊 Posted by Michelle Blackstock on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Animal Control Officer William Collins jumped from his truck with a snare pole and caught the alligator. That is when the juvenile four-foot gator performed the 'death roll', a maneuver alligators often use to kill their prey.

After putting up a good fight, Officer Collins was able to gain control of the gator and put it in his truck.

News 19 reached out to Isle of Palms Animal Control to learn more. The division is managed by the City of Isle of Palms Police Department.