New Year's Eve had a tragic end for the 39-year-old victim of a shooting in Columbia.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marion L. Berry, died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Richland County deputies said the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of South Highland Forest Drive. However, no further information regarding suspects or motive was given at the time.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is expected give an update regarding the fatal shooting, as well as 2018 murders in the county.