Water leak reroutes traffic on Devine Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traffic is being rerouted due to a water leak on Devine Street Thursday afternoon.
All lanes along Garners Ferry from Wildcat Rd into town are closed. Please be advised that all lanes along Garners Ferry from Wildcat Rd into town will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary repairs and any updates will be made available as work progresses.
An 8 inch water main has a leak, according to city official. The damage has been isolated and isn't leaking now, according to Robert Yanity with Columbia Water.
The leak is near Wildcat Road and the bridge over Gills Creek, and just a few hundred feet from the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Devine. It's beside the new Tommy's Car Wash and Jersey Mike's restaurant.
No information on what caused the leak or the extent of damage.
Columbia Water is working with the Department of Transportation to discuss fixing the issue and the impact on traffic.
To avoid traffic backup, drivers may want to find an alternate route.
Columbia Water laboratory staff advises the water customers of Garners Ferry Rd from Crowson Rd to Montague Rd located in Richland County, to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.