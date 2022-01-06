Water leak reroutes traffic on Devine Street in Columbia

The leak happened not far from the intersection of Rosewood and Devine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traffic is being rerouted due to a water leak on Devine Street Thursday afternoon.

All lanes along Garners Ferry from Wildcat Rd into town are closed. Please be advised that all lanes along Garners Ferry from Wildcat Rd into town will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary repairs and any updates will be made available as work progresses.

An 8 inch water main has a leak, according to city official. The damage has been isolated and isn't leaking now, according to Robert Yanity with Columbia Water.

The leak is near Wildcat Road and the bridge over Gills Creek, and just a few hundred feet from the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Devine. It's beside the new Tommy's Car Wash and Jersey Mike's restaurant.

🚨 Traffic Alert: The 4700 block of Devine Street (westbound) is temporarily closed due to a water main leak. @CityofColumbia crews are on scene to fix the issue. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are also there to assist with traffic flow. pic.twitter.com/pS6laAzrC0 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 6, 2022

No information on what caused the leak or the extent of damage.

Columbia Water is working with the Department of Transportation to discuss fixing the issue and the impact on traffic.

To avoid traffic backup, drivers may want to find an alternate route.