Water main break on Garners Ferry causes traffic congestion

Repairs may take days causing detours along Wildcat Road, near Fort Jackson Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers traveling along Garners Ferry Road may face traffic congestion and slight delays near the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Wildcat Road.

Crews with City of Columbia are working to repair a broken 8-inch water main that they say may take a few days to complete. Motorists should be aware that traffic will be detoured around the area while work is ongoing.