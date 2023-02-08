Water main break leaves two Richland One School without water service

Portable toilets and bottled water have been delivered to both schools, according to Richland One officials.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Richland One schools are without water Monday due to a water main break on Broad River Road.

St. Andrews Middle School and H.B. Rhame Elementary School are without water service due to the water main break. Portable toilets and bottled water have been delivered to both schools, according to Richland One officials.

Meanwhile, a boil water advisory is in effect for water customers in the area around 2200 Broad River Road.

Columbia Water says the 12” inch water main break could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water in the area.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.