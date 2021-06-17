The search continues Friday afternoon for two tubers after their group of nine went over the Duke Energy dam on the Dan River. Three died and four were rescued.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — The search continues for two missing tubers along the Dan River in Eden Friday afternoon.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office identified them as 7-year-old Isiah Crawford and 35-year-old Teresa Villano; both are from Eden, NC.

Three people died and four others were rescued after a group of nine tubers went over a dam on the Dan River in Eden Wednesday. Boats and helicopters are searching the area Friday for the two remaining tubers. Officials said they will search all day until it isn't safe to do so.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office identified the three who died as 27-year-old Bridish Crawford of Eden, 30-year-old Antonio Ramon of Eden, and 14-year-old Sophie Wilson of LaPorte, Indiana.

The Sheriff's Office also identified the four people who were rescued on Thursday: 35-year-old Rueben Villano of Eden and his children 14-year-old Eric Villano and 18-year-old Irene Villano. 14-year-old Karlos Villano of LaPorte, Indiana was also rescued.

The Sheriff's Office said many of the people are related. They said Teresa Villano, one of the two people still missing, is Rueben's twin sister. They said she is also the aunt of Sophie Wilson, the teenager who died.

Investigators said the young boy who is still missing, Isiah Crawford, is the 7-year-old son of Bridish Crawford. The 27-year-old Crawford is among the three who died.

"Though the outcome is tragic for these people that have been recovered, at least for their families, there's some closure. And our crews out here [Thursday] have done an outstanding job," Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said.

Cates said nine people went into the river upstream from a Duke Energy dam just before dark Wednesday night - near the boat landing at Hamilton Street. He said everyone was floating on their own inner tubes when they went over the dam.

Officials said there is overhead signage along the river that warns tubers about the dam downstream.

"People usually get out before the dam," Cates said.

We still don't know why the tubers did not get out of the water before reaching the dam.

Rockingham County officials held a press conference Friday evening.

“We want to find these people and make sure they are okay, but we also would like to ask you to say a prayer for the family,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said.

Page also thanked first responders during Friday's press conference.

“That’s what we do, we train to help others, to save lives,” he said. “We appreciated everyone coming out, we appreciate your support.”

Officials said the effort to find the 2 still missing is being pursued as a “rescue effort” and not a “recovery effort”.

Crews said they are remaining “optimistic” as of Friday night.

Page said they are talking to the survivors to learn more about what happened. He said three rescue squads from the area are helping.

"Say a prayer for these families and say a prayer for the rescue squads," Sheriff Page said.

The tubers went out on Wednesday, but it wouldn't be until around 3:15 p.m. Thursday that Duke Energy workers saw someone at the bottom of the dam and called 911.

Four people were found and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three others were found dead. Officials said their bodies were found about three miles downstream from the dam. Two people are still missing.

Cates said despite the late start, he is proud of the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

"We're going to stay positive that we can do a rescue rather than a recovery, and we're going to stay positive until we find otherwise," he said.

The search area stretches from the Duke Energy plant to the Virginia border. Multiple agencies are helping and the efforts to bring the remaining tubers home continue Friday.

Sheriff Page said area churches are providing rescue crews with water and food.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest updates as we know more.

