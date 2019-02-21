CLEMSON, S.C. — "We do not deliver fries, or any other food stuff, to your home..." This is the beginning of a lengthy Facebook post by a South Carolina police department after a young girl decided to prank them with several calls.

The Clemson City Police Department says they received nine calls asking for french fries and a shake Thursday. Each call came from an old cell phone with no service from 8 to 11 a.m.

The girl reportedly giggled through each call, playing the quiet game from time to time while calling the dispatchers stupid and saying how much she disliked police.

Following the pranks, the department took the opportunity to remind everyone that each time a non-emergent call comes into the 911 call center, it takes a line away from someone in need of help

"Costing someone precious moments they'll never get back when those moments could be the difference between receiving the help they need or not," police said in a Facebook post.

These calls also take time away from their effort to stop crime in the area like "chasing thieves and violent offenders."

Police say they aren't trying to charge anyone this time — even though it is illegal to misuse 911 in South Carolina. They would rather leave these kind of issues in the hands of parents.

"We all have bigger fish to fry, and we're just looking for some parental assistance," police said.