McBee, SC (WLTX) -- It is peach season and one popular spot people like to stop to grab some of these fruits is at McLeod Farms in McBee. The McLeod farm is a family owned and operated business.

"The best thing about being on a family farm is the constant change. So everyday we have new challenges that we have to approach and find solutions for. You won't do the same thing twice," Operations Manager Spencer McLeod said.

Spencer McLeod works on the farm that has been in his family for more than 100 years and it is a tradition he is proud to be apart of.

"There's a lot of pressure to perform. So there is a lot of responsibility, but there is a lot of reward at the end of the day when you get to make a customer smile when they eat a quality peach," McLeod said.

Peaches are what the McLeod farm is most known for. South Carolina is the second largest state for peach production, following right behind California. Number three is Georgia, but SC puts the peach state to shame.

"Well, we always like to say we're the tastier peach state. Georgia is obviously known as the peach state even though they are number three, but here in South Carolina we grow a very juicy peach," McLeod said.

McLeod said their farm grows more than 40 different types of peaches and that this year has been their best harvest in the past four years.

"It's definitely a relief from last year to see a good crop come off the trees and have plenty of supply," McLeod said.

Thousands of people stop by the farm to grab some of their well known crop. One family said it is a tradition of theirs to stop by the farm on their way back from the beach. They said they like that the farm is a family business.

"I think it's great. Growing up I would ride by here and see it as like a small place, as a small business growing to what it is now," customer Corey Morales said.

McLeod said this week marks the first week of freestone peaches. He said that is a popular type and people ask for them a lot. A freestone peach is one that will break away from the pit and is easier to cook with.

