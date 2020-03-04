COLUMBIA, S.C. — Golfing continues to remain popular as many courses in the Midlands are staying busy despite COVID-19.

Several golf clubs have new procedures in place to keep golfers safe from the virus while on the course.

"Right now I would say we are busier than usual," Oak Hills Golf Club Head Golf Professional Young Lim said.

While many of us are staying home, some are still hitting the fairway.

"I think they are excited they can be outside and do some type of recreational activity," The Spur at Northwoods Golf Club Head Golf Professional Greg McBride said. said.

Many golf courses remain open despite COVID-19, but they’re taking extra precautions.

"The priority for us is the safety of our customers and staff here," Lim said.

Lim said their course is seeing more players, but they are stepping their game up as well.

Lim said they are steaming golf carts before and after use, as well as wiping everything down players touch, they've removed things like rakes and water coolers that are typically on the course, limiting groups of players and stretching out the intervals between tee times.

"I hope people feel safe to come out, but at the same time I understand what people are going through," Lim said. "I hope every course out there is taking every precaution they can."

Lim said they are also limiting one player per golf cart.

McBride said they are busy, but this time of the year that is typical for them. He also hopes the course will continue to stay open.

"I'm sure that here are some businesses that are upset that we are still open and I understand," McBride said. "I would look back and say while my employees are still employed, they are not drawing unemployment at the moment, my workers are still working, we are offering an activity and it's one less strain on the current economic situation from a payroll and laid off standpoint."

McBride said if you do want to venture out and golf he does have one piece of advice for folks, make sure to schedule your tee times early.