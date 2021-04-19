We Care Center in Chapin receiving 'tremendous' community support

The outreach center is helping serve around 700 people a month at their location in Chapin. They're serving a little bit more than that with their mobile food drop.

CHAPIN, S.C. — The We Care Center in Chapin has seen a lot of community support as the pandemic continues and even a donation to help get a new truck to help distribute food to others in the area.

"We're continuing to serve at really high levels, anxious to be able to keep that going through COVID and beyond if we get there," said Alecia Klauk, the Executive Director of the center.

The We Care Center is distributing large amounts of food and paying utility bills. They've also launched their scholarship program.

A few days ago, the We Care Center held a pet care clinic where they served 75 animals for free for their clients.

"The grocery stores are really kicking in enormous amounts of help. Harvest Hope, are other donors, are doing a great job with supporting what we're doing so that we can get the food to the people who really need it," explained Klauk.

With their mobile food drops, the We Care Center uses a truck that helps transport food to these locations.

"We've had some issues with it in the last year or so. We are extraordinarily thrilled to have been chosen by the Cheerful Giver through the Central Carolina Community Foundation to receive a dollar for dollar match up to $30,000 to help us to replace our truck," said Klauk. "We are really hopeful and optimistic that we're going to get every dollar of that so we can continue to serve at the levels that we do. Rescuing food and distributing it to the people who really need it."

Klauk says it's tremendous to see how people in the community are helping others as the pandemic continues.

"It's everything. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the support of the community," explained Klauk. "We Care will celebrate our 35th anniversary in September and we started then and continue now as a collaboration of churches, civic groups, schools, individuals, it takes all of us to make this work possible."

The We Care Center says while food is always important, they are looking for non-food donations. This includes items like cleaning supplies, toiletry items and other items people use on a daily basis.