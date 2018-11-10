Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County family had a scary Thursday morning when a tree fell on their home.

“We could have been dead, I thank God that we alive,” said Adrian Livingston.

At around 8 a.m., Livingston said her house shook when a tree fell on it and her son came to wake her.

“It was scary, real scary, because we couldn't even get out the back door. The tree had fell- parts of it had fell on my car and the other part is just leaning on the house. It's shaking now,” Livingston described.

Parts of the front porch were also damaged, and said parts of the tree fell on her car. The roof in the dining room is also leaking and they're worried about more trees in the backyard.

“It's like two, three big trees back there and the fire officer came out and said, the second one if it falls, it's gonna split it in half, we need to try to go somewhere, but I really don't want to go nowhere,” Livingston said in tears.

The woman who owns this home was in tears as she told us about how expensive it would be to remove this tree and fear that another tree behind their home would fall next. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/hE2Gl9rLIi — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 11, 2018

She and her two older sons live in the house, as Livingston works as a certified nursing assistant.

Now, they are staying in one part of the house away from the bedrooms in case another tree were to fall. Tree trimmers already checked out the damage.

“One guy just told me he said to take the tree off the roof and to fix the roof and the leakage, probably going to be a $1,000. We don't have that kind of money,” Livingston told WLTX.

Her mother left her the house when she died a few months ago and Livingston hopes the other trees stay standing along with her home.

© 2018 WLTX