Lexington Green Condominiums off of Bush River Rd. is where two fires broke out over the weekend displacing 20 people.

Saturday morning a little before 10 a.m., Columbia Fire as well as Irmo Fire were at this specific building for a kitchen fire. One unit was damaged by the fire along with water damage to two other units. Those residents were asked to stay elsewhere until the damage was cleared up.

Debra Martin lives in one of the apartments damaged by water who was told she couldn’t stay there Saturday night. Early Sunday morning while waiting on the electrician to come by, she and her husband spotted the next set of flames.

“We were outside because there was no power and no water so we were just sitting on the porch," Martin recalls, "We were waiting for the electrician to come and OK us to be turned back on and I mean stuff started falling off and smoke was blowing out the eaves and he [her husband] said Debbie call, call. And I called [911] and we went banging on doors, 'get out!' And by the time we got out, the third floor on the front it was coming through the siding and the roof was on fire by the time I got to the other side of the parking lot," Martin remembers.

“I mean we don’t have a home anymore,” Martin said choking up.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely but the damages are extensive.

“Its… uninhabitable," Martin says.

The Richland County Fire Marshal is still determining the cause of this fire.