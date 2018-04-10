Florence County, SC (WLTX) - Fresh off Hurricane Florence relief, officers with the Salvation Army shifted their aid to an officer-involved shooting situation.

Mike McGee with the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Relief Team was one of many being held at a gas station near the scene where 6 officers were injured and another was killed in a shooting in Florence County.

McGee, along with 100 other officers were around Florence and Marion counties Wednesday helping those impacted by Hurricane Florence. They were all wrapping up for the day when they found out about the fatal shooting.

"We knew we need to be there, and we knew we needed to respond," McGee said.

The timeframe for the situation is unclear at this time, but the Salvation Army is prepared with to feed the officers — with 250 sandwiches — as the work the scene. They are even working to get some hot meals ready.

"We are standing ready to respond, ready to serve in any way we can and we'll be here as long as it takes to make sure that these officers are taken care of," McGee said.

