COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some of the members of a Columbia church started a gift card drive to help the displaced residents from Allen Benedict Court apartments.

More than 400 residents were evacuated from the complex after two deaths last week.

One of the gift card drive organizers has shared time with Allen Benedict families for years and said what happened in recent days is a tragedy, but potentially not surprising.

“I know that there are families every single night this week that are going without dinner, because they don't have transportation to where the meals are being provided,” said Erica Kimrey.

Kimrey has been a member at Riverside Community Church since the church started in the late 2000s.

Kimrey helped start a gift card drive for the more than 400 displaced Allen Benedict residents earlier this week.

She and her church have gotten to know families and helped out at the complex for roughly 8 years and sprung into action to try and help them.

“I heard things like, I don't have clothes to wear to work Tuesday because I forgot to get those, or my kid has a project at school and I can't go get what they need,” Kimrey told WLTX.

She added that the ongoing government shutdown, which is affecting HUD programs, is only making it worse.

“Because, they didn't have access to the SNAP program and the some of the things they normally have access to, like paying their light bill. All of that's not an option right now. So, they're having to spend money they already don't have on groceries and then Friday they had to just up and leave them,” she said.

So far, the drive has brought in $6,500 in gift cards. However, they’ve handed out about $2,000. Kimrey said there’s a reason for that, they want to be able to help out families for the long haul, not just the initial crisis.

But, gift cards aren’t all they’re doing. Kimrey told us two members of the church took food to a family Thursday night after 10:30 because they had not eaten all day.

After 8 years of working directly with the families at Allen Benedict, we asked if the recent events surprised her.

“That's a hard question, I think we've heard things over the years, we know that sometimes the residents don't completely trust when they make a complaint that something's being done about it. But I think we wanted to believe that something like that would never happen,” she told WLTX.

And after reading the Columbia Fire Department's letter, listing the violations across the property, Kimrey had this to say.

“I just-- I can't explain from getting to know the residents there over the years, how tough they are. How tough they are. And, the things that they endure all the time and living with rodents and bed bugs and that type of thing when they don't have a choice. They feel they can't complain and if they do complain that they smell gas, nobody does anything about it. And I think, sometimes people don't understand how hard it is just to survive, just to do day to day, just to get up and go to work when you don't feel like you have opportunity. So, seriously, some of the toughest people I've ever met,” she said.

If you want to help the displaced families, the church will continue to collect gift cards.

They’re asking people to donate Walmart, gas, and grocery store gift cards.

You can drop them off at Bluestein Attorneys at 1614 Taylor Street or Indah Coffee at 2328 Sumter Street.