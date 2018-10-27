Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Eleven people lost their lives Saturday when a man opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The shooting, which occurred during a baby naming ceremony at Tree of Life Synagogue, also injured another six people, including four police officers.

"It's a very horrific crime scene. One of the worst that I've seen." That's how the Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich described what occurred.

Leaders from around South Carolina are also reacting to the deadly shooting, sending prayers and condemning the act.

Sen. Tim Scott tweeters that he was, "Heartbroken over the news coming out of Pittsburgh this morning. South Carolinians know all too well the pain of senseless violence in a place of worship. Despite the pain of today, we will not let hate win. My prayers are with those affected today."

Sen. Lindsey Graham also tweeted, "We all must condemn — in the strongest terms — this act of domestic terrorism based on ethnic and religious hate. I know justice will be delivered against this hate-monger. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of the fallen in Pittsburgh."

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted a statement saying:

Columbia Major Steve Benjamin sent prayers through a tweet, "Prayers for the worshipers & families who’ve lost so much...again...at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. It is so painful to see racism, anti-semitism & so many manifestations of hate in the forefront of our daily discourse in America. We are better than this.We must be."

Rep. Ralph Norman expressed through Twitter that he was, "Horrified by the evil acts today at the Tree Of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Religious hatred of any kind has no place in our society. My family and I have the victims and families in our deepest prayers. And could not be more grateful for our brave first responders."

