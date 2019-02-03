ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A city in South Carolina suffered damage during a thunderstorm Friday night, and officials say it was in part due to a tornado.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado caused damage in Abbeville, which is about 86 miles west of Columbia, around 6:20 p.m.

Some of the damage included downed trees and power lines; a large tree crashed through a home; and a car port and column supports ripped from homes, according to the SC Emergency Management Division.

Meteorologists with the weather service are currently surveying the damage, and say more details will be available later today.