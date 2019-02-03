ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A city in South Carolina suffered damage during a thunderstorm Friday night, and officials say it was in part due to a tornado.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado caused damage in Abbeville, which is about 86 miles west of Columbia, around 6:20 p.m.

Winds were measured at a maximum of 85 mph during the tornado, which spanned a 1.7-mile path.

Some of the damage included downed trees and power lines; a large tree crashed through a home; and a car port and column supports ripped from homes, according to the SC Emergency Management Division.