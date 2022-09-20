WeCo sign on Meeting Street headed to the shop for refurbishing

The city of West Columbia explains the sign should be reinstalled mid-November.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now.

That's because some refurbishing is in the works.

West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up'.

There's a lot of history attached to this landmark, as well as the building next to it.

"It was a carpet and tile flooring company, then a furniture store and then in the 70s it became known as the WeCo billiard hall and that's when the sign was built, dating back to the early 70s," Theresa Coles, president of Riggs Partners said.

The private public partnership between a local marketing consultancy and the city of West Columbia is what's making it possible.

Leaders involved with the project say its perfect timing with consistent growth and development in the area. They want to capitalize on that momentum.

The cost is still being determined as workers need to assess how much repair needs to be done.

West Columbia's revitalization and redevelopment plan from 2018 is where part of the funding is coming from.

"It's really iconic to the city, both in terms of its retro design, capturing an era there, as well as the historical significance to the city, plus it's just cool," Coles said.

After it's repainted, cleaned up, and more neon tubing is attached, it'll be lit up from sunset to sunrise.

For the time being, a reminder sign will be waving in the wind.

"It's a piece of history that is being restored, it's bringing the past to the present," said Anna Huffman, communications director for the city of West Columbia.

Soon there'll be bright lights in the West City. According to West Columbia leaders, the sign should be back for everyone to see in mid-November.