The weird water smell in Lexington County should go away soon, officials say

Each year around this time, the water from Lake Murray has an earthy smell and taste, according to officials.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Many people in Lexington County have been complaining of an earthy smell and taste in their water.

This isn't something new around this time of year, and it has a perfectly good, safe explanation.

What makes this occur is when it’s warmer this time of year, algae blooms in Lake Murray produce compounds that are naturally occurring, making them safe to consume but still giving off an odd taste and smell.

“We have seen elevated levels go up for the organic material that causes that musty taste, so we’re doing everything we can to address it. But it is naturally occurring, it is not harmful," says Robert Yanity with Columbia Water.

The best fix water companies have found is adding activated carbon to the treatment process.

"We put in a system where we could really work on that and make sure that we’re putting the amount in that needs to address it," Yanity says. "It’s sometimes a balancing act, but we do test regularly to see what those levels are for geosmin and MIB, which are the two organic materials that we see. So, whenever we see those elevate, we try to add the activated carbon the best we can to make sure it’s mitigating that taste and odor.”

With the weather cooling off the earthy features should go away soon.