Welcome home parade held for 4-year-old St. Louis boy battling cancer

Classic cars, motorcycles and monster trucks all lined the streets to welcome Chevy Lee Hayes home from the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A parade was held for a very brave 4-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon.

“Little Chevy’s Fight Against Cancer Parade” was held off North Warson Road on Sunday to welcome home 4-year-old Chevy Lee Hayes from the hospital.

Chevy is currently battling an aggressive form of cancer.

According to a Facebook fundraiser for Hayes, he was diagnosed with melldulablastoma in October of 2019.

A year later, Chevy was able to come home from the hospital, and he received a welcome home parade that every 4-year-old would dream of.

Billy Mayhall, along with STL Youth Sports Outreach, decided to treat Chevy to a parade of classic cars and monster trucks in a parade staged at SuWaller’s Bar and Grill

Mayhall organized a fundraiser for Chevy last year that surpassed $10,000.

The parade was staged at SuWaller’s Bar and Grill, and classic cars and monster trucks, including the world-famous ‘Bigfoot’, lined the street.

Even ‘Louie’, the mascot of the St. Louis Blues was in attendance.

SuWaller’s Bar and Grill also donated all profits from food this morning to Chevy’s family and STL Youth Sports Outreach.

Chevy's mother is also selling facemasks to support him. They are $5 each and say "I wear grey for Chevy Lee Hayes".

Those interested in donating to her fundraiser can find a link to her PayPal account here.