Volunteers needed for senior living community in Lexington

Volunteers can be youth, teens or adults. They can sing, dance, paint or play bingo with the seniors that live there.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A senior living facility in Lexington needs your help.

Wellmore of Lexington wants to rebuild their volunteer program and form more consistent partnerships with the community.

Summer fun is something these seniors have been looking forward to as they open back up to both visitors and volunteers post-COVID.

"They were in their rooms and that's kind of depressing when you're in your room and not able to do these activities. And then we got it cleared. We can start doing small group activities and it was just such a joy," Sarah Sovcik, social director said.

Sovcik said they're back to large group activities and allowing you in the facility masked up and temperature checked.

The facility is working to rebuild its volunteer base. Activities range the full gamut from bingo to exercise to dancing.

"You can volunteer any way in a senior living community. We've had chefs come in and do baking demonstrations, so a wide range. We've had history, people who love history come in and bring artifacts and talk about history," Sovcik said.

Kids, teens and adults are all welcome to form relationships with these 200 seniors.

"I like the fact that we are able to enrich our members' lives when they are getting older. Some people just think of retirement and there's nothing to do. People have a bad rep about going into a senior living community, but here we're still going on activities, we're going shopping, trying new lunch places, you have a community here," Sovcik said.