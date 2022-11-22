Man crashes into Wendy's in Bishopville, victim pinned under car

This happened at the Pilot Travel Center just off I-20.

BISHOPVILLE, Ohio — Lee County deputies say a man in his 80s crashed through the front door of a Wendy's in Bishopville Tuesday afternoon.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the incident happened around noon, "He drove right through the front door and hit people at the counter," Simon told News19.

The sheriff said the force of the car drove the counter back towards the grill area. Multiple people were hurt, including a person who was trapped under the car according to the sheriff.

He believed about six people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the car were treated at the scene and were released. The others were taken to nearby hospitals.

The restaurant is located right off I-20 at the Pilot Travel Plaza at 1340 Sumter Hwy.