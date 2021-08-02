Wendy's restaurant in Columbia catches fire

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the store located on Garners Ferry Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Wendy's restaurant in Columbia caught fire Sunday night, causing an unknown about of damage to the business.

Heavy smoke could be see coming from the roof of the restaurant located at 6892 Garners Ferry Road, just before Interstate 77.

The fire apparently happened after the restaurant had closed for the evening. There are no reported any injuries at this time.

Crews were apparently able to get the fire out quickly.

It's not known how much damage was done inside the store but the exterior was still intact.