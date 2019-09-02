Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Wednesday, a tip led emergency crews to find gas leaks and no heat at the Mallard and Howell apartments in Columbia.

A number of tenants there were told they had until 1 p.m. Friday to get out.

"As of 1 o'clock today, we no longer live here," said resident of Mallard Apartments, Leslie Henderson.

Until the owner of the Mallard Apartments makes the necessary repairs, Henderson and her four children can no longer live there.

"It takes time to find somewhere," she said. "So, until we find somewhere, we are kind of homeless. We're just homeless."

Henderson's family has called the apartments home for 12 years. For three of her children, they're losing the only home they've ever known.

"When you come home from school, you probably won't be coming home here," Henderson told her children. "At this point, I can't tell you where home's gonna be. That's a bad situation for a parent to be in for their children."

Unlike Allen Benedict Court, the Mallard Apartments are not owned or maintained by the Columbia Housing Authority, but they do accept Section 8 vouchers.

Henderson says the day two men were found dead at Allen Benedict, she was at the Housing Authority crying to employees about her living situation.

"I'm pretty sure we can find some help with other social service agencies out here, however, they're probably stretched thin because of Allen Benedict Court people and trying to help them," said Henderson. "No one was expecting us to come along."

Kyle Stevenson, who has lived at the apartments for 6 months, is moving out on his birthday.

"What's funny actually is that we aren't on any type of assistance, me and my wife," said Stevenson. "We're not on any type of assistance whatsoever. We're paying out of pocket for our rent, utilities, anything that goes on in the house...Without any vouchers to get us at least in a hotel or something to get us taken care of, it really puts us in a hole."

He says he's placed his daughter in a safe home as he tries to find a new one for their family.

"As of right now, we're in the wind with everything," he said. "We're packing trying to make sure we have an actual place to go. Somewhere we can lay our head for the time being to try and sort this thing out...It's a terrible birthday present, but just trying to stay positive and see where things go."

Out of 28 units at the Mallard Apartments, 7 had to be evacuated. 6 had gas leaks, 5 had no heat.

"This is the only home [my children have] ever had," said Henderson. "This is where home has always been, so to have to uproot them due to somebody else's negligence, isn't fair to them."

In a recent court hearing, a judge told the owner of the Mallard Apartments she has until March 20 to bring the complex up to code.