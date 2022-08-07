'We're trying to give Holly Hill a seat at the table' Town to get new sewer system

The Mayor says he's confident the company will help guide the town in the right direction as it takes steps to improve its infrastructure.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The town of Holly Hill has signed a partnership with American Engineering Consultants, LLC.

This Columbia-based group will be designing the town's sewer system.

Earlier this year, the town entered into an agreement with North Carolina-based utility company Envirolink to start treating its water and sewage systems.

“With us bringing another professional to the table, they will help guide Holly Hill, and I can only speak for Holly Hill and make sure that we know the best route with Envirolink to take us to the future," said Mayor Billy Chavis.

Mayor Chavis says this is a part of the town's plans to push for receiving more federal COVID recovery funds for rural infrastructure projects.

“We’re trying to be on the cutting edge so that we put ourselves on the front of that list so when the state of South Carolina hands down money we’ll be one of the first ones in line to get it," said Chavis.

