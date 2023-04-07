Municipal Association of SC launching new online marketplace for small businesses

A 2020 survey found that 65% of South Carolina small businesses did not have an e-commerce platform.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The goal of any small business is to reach its customers either in person or online. But a 2020 survey revealed that 65 percent of South Carolina Small Businesses did not have an e-commerce platform.

Almost everything sold at Salty's Board Shop on Devine Street is made to be seen in person.

"A lot of what we carry, you know, people want to touch and feel and try on," said Owner Paul Goff. “People could come in and gain knowledge about skateboarding or snowboarding or whatever it is that they're into.

15 years ago Goff saw the future coming and created a website. He said he was glad he did when the pandemic hit.

"We still did curbside and we also did same-day delivery within a 10-mile radius. It helped a little bit," said Goff.

Main Street South Carolina Manager Jenny Boulware said not all businesses were so lucky.

"The competitive advantages of larger corporations were problematic to South Carolina small businesses," said Boulware.

Now, hundreds of small business owners in South Carolina will soon have an online marketplace to call home.

"I can go to all those shops and have one shopping cart like we're used to as customers. One purchase," said Boulware.

Boulware said WeShopSC will offer annual subcription packages for businesses that unlock e-commerce capabilities, ranging from $360 to $600 a year.

The Association won't take any cut of a business's profits, said Boulware.

“The whole point of this is to make sure that all of the dollars go back to the small businesses," she said.

Goff said while online only accounts for three percent of sales, the exposure is vital for businesses to diversify ways shoppers can reach his business.

"I think it's a great idea. It gives us a chance to get a little bit of a leg up," said Goff.

Goff said upgrading his website would cost thousands of dollars, something he can't afford. Amazon has also approached him multiple times to host his products, but he said he's declined.

"The reality of it is, is that they take so much profit and they have no skin in the game. And they claim that they help small businesses, but it's just the opposite," said Goff.

To be listed, businesses can visit their downtown organization or sign up on Weshopsc.com. Businesses can be retail, service, or food-based.

“We expect and anticipate having over a thousand businesses featured on there within the first 18 months," said Boulware.

Customers can create an account to tag their favorites, save billing and order information, and utilize gift cards in-store or online with participating WeShopSC communities and businesses.