WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police are asking drivers to stay clear of 12th Street and B Avenue intersection as they respond to a crash.

The accident happened around 7:30 in the 500 block of 12th Street when a four door car and a truck collided, according to West Columbia Fire Chief Marquis Solomon. Police say there are multiple fatalities as a result of the crash.