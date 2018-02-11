West Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A Columbia business is offering security help to local churches, including specialized active shooter training.

In a West Columbia business building, there’s a sign on the window for Precision Tactics.

Inside, there’s a simulator with a variety of videos.

It's not a video game. It’s not fun. It's active shooter training.

Zack Christie owns Precision Tactics with his wife. They started training people for concealed weapons permits last year, but realized the business was missing something.

“We noticed during our training that it's 50 shots at a paper target under no duress, under ideal conditions most of the time. So, there's no real emotional or mental training,” Christie said.

But instead of just focusing on the workplace or office buildings, they focused on church simulations showing what would happen if you came face to face with an active shooter.

“You're not used to someone walking in and pulling a gun out and shooting people that are grandparents and kids and adults. So, it's not anything that is looked upon lightly, neither by us or law enforcement or any other people in general. This is something that is horrible, because you're looking at a situation where evil is showing its true face,” Christie said.

In September, they worked with the Fairfield County Sheriff's office to train churches in the area to deal with an active shooter. They also have worked with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

When at churches, they first teach basic security practices and then have people use the simulator.

Christie says most churches now a days focus on creating set security teams, something not usually seen in a typical office. Meaning, office staff usually focus on surviving the incident or getting out of the building, according to Christie.

Whereas the churches are now starting to put teams in place meant to stop a shooter or other dangerous persons.

Precision Tactics also works with school and office simulations, individuals and law enforcement.

After the synagogue shooting in Pennsylvania, interest in the business spiked again.

“There have been several churches that actually contacted us immediately afterwards just to get talks started,” Christie said.

They're offering their church security manual through email or mail for free for any churches interested.

Earlier this week, they sent the manuals to Columbia-area synagogues.

