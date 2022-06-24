Old and new businesses in West Columbia creating a new Triangle City scene

Businesses are coming, going, and coming back in West Columbia.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — An emotional end for one business, is helping usher in a new group of local business owners to the Triangle City.

Parkland Cakes is closing its doors after more than 40 years of business. Their last day open will be July 9, and owner, Brenda Peake says the closing has been a long time coming, calling it a bittersweet ending.

"I'll try not to cry but we're really going to miss them," said Peake as she talked about her customers. "They come to us for everything and they've just been such a big part of our lives, we'll really miss it."

Although she is sad to let go of the bakery, she is happy to help usher in a new era of business in West Columbia, with Breads N Such moving into the Parkland Cakes building in August.

"It's going to be a deli once we're moved out. I don't know what the menu is going to be yet, but it's exciting because they are local folks," Peake said.

With all the new business the old is becoming new again as well with the resurgence of True BBQ on the edge of Triangle City.

Milton Zanders, one of the owners, says after several family tragedies, the family-owned spot is ready to be back and serving people again.

"It's been a journey... but life is a journey," Zanders said. "I'm reminded in scripture, Ecclesiastes 3, it says in everything there is a season... And with that being said, we are just walking in faith knowing that everything is going to be okay."

The restaurant is opening on Fridays and Saturdays for pick up only. There is also a new thrift store coming soon right across the street.

"Lots of things are happening in West Columbia and it feels great to be a part of it," the owner said.