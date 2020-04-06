WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One West Columbia church spent Thursday feeding local town workers and law enforcement to support them during the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest.

Brookland United Methodist Church held a lunch for the community on Thursday.

Those who work for the City of West Columbia, the Town of Springdale and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office were able to grab a meal.

"Peace is needed during this time and we can come together regardless of what's going on in the world around us," said Pastor Mark Payne.

The pastor says the church decided they needed to do something to support the community.

The church provided more than 180 meals.

Other local government leaders and representatives were invited as well.

"We think that if we're going to see some kind of rest or peace come out of this, it's going to take a concerted effort of local, state and federal agencies coming together," explained Payne.

Payne says it was important to make sure they take care of those working to serve the community, especially law enforcement. The pastor believes not every police officer is bad and they do a lot for the community.

"It's easy to forget about them during this time and we want them to know that we really appreciate all their efforts during both the pandemic and the civil unrest we've seen over the last few weeks."

