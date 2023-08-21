A look at keeping speed limits consistent in West Columbia

Mayor Tem Miles says this is, "To make the neighborhood safer, to prevent traffic accidents and to slow traffic down, and to allow for better enforcement."

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — In West Columbia's neighborhoods, Saluda Gardens and Westover Acres, residents have asked for the city's help with speed limits. As of now, they're inconsistent. But that could be changing.

Driving the speed limit is something we are all called by state law, to do. But in a portion of West Columbia, how fast we’re allowed to go changes, depending on the neighborhood you're in.

The city explains most of the streets are 30 miles per hour. Westover Acres residents tell News 19 the speed limit varies from 20, to 25 to 30 miles per hour. While in Saluda Gardens, drivers in the area said they can go up to 35 miles per hour.

"We had a few citizens who reached out regarding speed limits and made a request to SCDOT to have all the speed limits in their neighborhood reduced to 25 miles per hour," Tem Miles said.

Miles is the mayor of West Columbia. He tells News 19 that he and the city want, "To make the neighborhood safer, to prevent traffic accidents and to slow traffic down, and to allow for better enforcement and consistent application of speed limits."

Miles explains he doesn’t know of any spots this would put a raise in the speed limit, only a reduction. However, some residents, like Rachel Dominick tell News 19 the layout of her neighborhood makes some areas more difficult to see.

"I’d be okay with it if we had a sidewalk, but since it’s already kind of dangerous walking through the neighborhood, I just think that with all the hills and curves, it probably makes more sense to have it slower in certain places, or at least maybe more caution signs about children playing," The Westover Acres resident said.

Dominick walks with her seven-month-old throughout the week and wants to ensure her family’s safety.

"When you’re at the top of this hill, you can’t see the bottom, so it is kind of scary and I do worry about it because we’re right at the bottom of it," Dominick said.

Others News 19 spoke with add that the consistency in speed will help to make sure everyone’s on the same page.