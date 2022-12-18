West Columbia council deciding on how to spend $9M in ARPA funds

The council has decided the focus will be on improvements to Meeting Street, the Mill Hill, and a new fire truck equipped with a ladder.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly $9 million is what the city of West Columbia has after receiving two allotments of money - one in October of last year and another this year.

This money is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which is the federal law that was passed in March 2021 to provide direct relief to Americans during COVID-times, and to rescue the economy

Mayor Tem Miles said he's met with the council and department heads to learn what's needed most. He said that includes improvements to Meeting Street and Mill Hill as well as a new fire engine with a ladder.

"We've needed to do something for a long time in the Mill Hill to address parking and traffic flow issues," Miles said. "Those are some of the most narrow streets that we have in the town, and it's an area with very heavy parking demand, particularly in the summer months when folks are going to the river."

Miles said the city has wanted to improve the road between Ninth to State Street for several years now to move progress from the river district to the interior streets of West Columbia.

He also said that they've tried fixing the fire department's ladder truck many times but now it's to a point where a new one is needed.

As for timing, the city hasn't spent any money for over a year because they felt they haven't needed to and wanted to take time to make the best financial decision.

"We're in a pretty good financial position in West Columbia. We run a very conservative operation here. We try to make financially responsible decisions and we weren't in a rush to spend that money because we weren't in a cash crunch," Miles said.

Locals said they like hearing that improvements could soon be a reality.

"I think that it's a good thing that they're rebuilding the area. I'm not a big fan of getting rid of greenery to add a parking lot, but I do understand that they need to be able to make it more accessible for everybody," said resident Terry Micourt. "I've got an old car, so those roads mess up my tires, do all that stuff; so, it's good to be able to know that you're driving on a safe road and that you aren't in any potholes or things like that."

Right now, the tentative plan is to give $3.5 million to Meeting Street, $4.4 million to Mill Hill, and $1 million to the new fire truck with a ladder.