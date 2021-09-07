From patrol officer to chief, West Columbia PD gets new leader

Chief Marion Boyce will be taking over from Chief Dennis Tyndall, who served for 24 years.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — With nearly 15 years of policing under his belt and a stint in the U.S. Army as a nuclear, biological and chemical operations specialist, Marion Boyce is the new chief of the West Columbia Police Department.

West Columbia City Council announced the selection of Marion Boyce as the new chief on Tuesday night.

Boyce began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer for the West Columbia Police Department in 2006, after serving in the US Army as a nuclear, biological, and chemical operations specialist. He worked his way up through the ranks at the department as Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieutenant, and most recently Administrative Captain.

New West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce said, “I am honored to be entrusted with this amazing opportunity to further serve the City of West Columbia and the police department. I am grateful for the support from the Mayor, the City Council, and the City Administrator. I look forward to working with them and our great community to continue to provide and enhance a culture of proactive community policing, and to provide a quality police service to all our residents and guests.”

