West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A West Columbia man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Bobby Eugene Satterfield Jr., 55, of West Columbia is facing twelve charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office says.

Investigators say Satterfield distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task force investigators with the Attorney General's office made the arrest. Members of the Lexington County Sheriffs Office, Homeland Security Investigations. all members of the state's ICAC Task force, assisted with the arrest.

© 2018 WLTX