Gaston man dead after motorcycle accident in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Gaston man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Lexington County on Monday morning.

James M. Rials, 63, died after a motorcycle accident in the 2600 block of Augusta Road in West Columbia at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Rials was traveling westbound on Augusta Road when he attempted to enter the on-ramp of I-26 eastbound and lost control of his motorcycle. Rials, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene due injuries sustained, Fisher said.

The West Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

