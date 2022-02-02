West Columbia optimistic about business growth

West Columbia's mayor said the number of active business licenses in the city have increased by about 20% over the past 5 years.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — New business is coming to Platt Springs Road in the unincorporated part of Lexington county near West Columbia.

In the complex Mission Springs Plaza, two new businesses are expected to open within the next five months.

Robin Patel owns all of the rented spaces in this plaza.

"There's a lot of development coming, so I really like this property. I had an eye on it, so one day it was for sale and I just put in an offer and bought it," Patel said.

He's opening an I Heart Mac and Cheese restaurant in May 2022. A few doors down, a hair salon will be opening up in July 2022.

"I see a lot of communities, a lot of people moving into Lexington county and a lot of new communities coming up, plus our airport is developing big time, so a lot of industry and a lot of residents here," Patel said.

According to the mayor of West Columbia, the number of active business licenses in the city have increased by about 20% over the past 5 years.

"Folks are continuing to come move businesses here or start new business and we hope that trend will continue," Tem Miles, West Columbia mayor said. "We've worked very hard and purposefully over the last several years to keep the cost of business as low as possible in West Columbia, to be as flexible as possible with changing our regulations to accommodate businesses that are looking to come or to expand in West Columbia."