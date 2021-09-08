West Columbia passes public mask mandate citywide

The measure applies to public spaces including shopping centers and grocery stores.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city of West Columbia has approved a mask mandate within city limits as part of the effort to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The council signed off on the measure at an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon. They follow neighboring Cayce, which passed a similar rule the night before.

West Columbia's mask mandate last for 30 days and can be reevaluated at the end of that period.

The measure requires people to wear face masks in most public spaces, including grocery stories and retail businesses. It's similar to face covering rules that were in place in West Columbia and many other jurisdictions statewide most of last year and through the winter and spring of this year.

The move came in part after a plea by Lexington Medical Center--the hospital which serves West Columbia-- to local lawmakers throughout the central Midlands to help stop the spread. Lexington County has seen a massive spike in cases in the last few weeks, and that's caused Lexington Medical to be at or near capacity for most of the last month. It's caused the hospital to ration some services, and if this keeps up, the hospital says it may have to cut back more treatments and rehabilitation services that people rely on.