West Columbia police bring back 'Fan the Heat' program

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department has brought back their "Fan the Heat" program.

Fans are available for free to anyone in need, especially the elderly and people with medical conditions.

"This project is vital to our community. Many people are vulnerable to the heat this time of year," said Chief Dennis Tyndall. "We, as an agency, try very hard to help those who are home-bound to make their lives more comfortable during these months.”