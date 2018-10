West Columbia, SC (WLTX) West Columbia is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying two armed robbers.

According to police on Tuesday a little after 11 PM two suspects robbed the Circle K located at 2600 Sunset Blvd in West Columba.

Suspected armed robber (on right) at Circle K in West Columbia

West Columbia Police Department

No one was hurt in the incident.

If you know anything about these robbers or the robbery you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

