28-year-old man missing in West Columbia, the police needs your help

Simon Manuel Gates was reported missing from his home in West Columbia where he was last seen on March 23rd, 2022.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Simon Manuel Gates.

According to authorities, he was reported missing from his home in West Columbia where he was last seen on Mar. 23.

Gates was last seen getting into a black sedan wearing a t-shirt and athletic shorts.

He stands at four feet, 11 inches, and weighs 140 pounds. He is described as having scars on the inside of both of his ankles.

His frequently visited places are state and national parks in South Carolina.