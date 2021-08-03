West Columbia Riverwalk: Newest addition and what's on the way

The city just placed a new work of art at the amphitheater and looks to add playground equipment in the future.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many people in the community love spending time outdoor at the riverwalk located in West Columbia. There you will find people exercising, walking their dogs and laying out on the grass to take everything mother nature has in store.

Aren Morris, who lives in the area, likes spending time there.

"I like it because it's a good place to walk my dog and I like being outside," said Morris. "So, it's nice to kind of get outside and walk outside and that sort of thing."

While many people love coming to the area, they would also like to know about any new additions coming to the riverwalk.

City of West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles spoke with Street Squad about their newest addition, "Junkyard Blues Band."

"It was made by a local artist, Thomas Humphries," said Mayor Miles. "Got out, went around, found discarded pieces of metal here in the local community, picked it up, went to the junkyard, got some other scrap metal and put together these sculptures."

The new piece of art sits at the top of the West Columbia Riverwalk Park Amphitheater. The mayor believes it shows the importance of the value of discarded items by recycling them and repurposing them to address the issues of littering.

The same artist also has a sculpture of a T-Rex at the interactive park.

This isn't the first work of art to be featured along the riverwalk. Previously, the city had another piece that was made from plastic bottles to create a giant bottle that sits along the riverside. Currently it has been placed in safe storage to protect it from flooding that's occurred along the riverwalk the past few months.

"We've tried to put a decent bit of artwork down here that ties in not only with the natural surroundings but also with the theme of repurposing, recycling, reusing," explained Mayor Miles.

The mayor says they've worked to make the riverwalk an accessible place to experience the "crown jewel of West Columbia and our community."

"We've got some additional things that are coming to the riverwalk in the future. Some things that will allow for kids to play more freely and we look forward to getting those put out here," said Mayor Miles.

The mayor says they're looking to add some playground equipment in different spots along the riverwalk.

Morris says there are several things she would like to see.

"Maybe, like, more dog parks or dogs. I know there's two in the area that are free but most of them ... you have to pay for it," explained Morris. "It would be nice to maybe have a place for her to run with friends and what not."

The mayor says the riverwalk is pet friendly and they ask people keep their pet on a leash. The city is currently working on developing a dog park off of Hwy. 1. Right now, they are working on grants and funding to help pay for the park.

Morris also would like to know about the potential of connecting the West Columbia Riverwalk with other locations. Currently the walkway connects to the Cayce Riverwalk, the Ten-Thousand Year Forest and the Timmerman Trail.

There are still some plans in the works to help connect the riverwalk with other communities around the Midlands.

The mayor hopes people will come out and enjoy the outdoor space, maybe go tubing down the Congaree River or check out some of the newest additions to the West Columbia Riverwalk.