WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater will open to the public on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8 a.m.

According to the City of West Columbia, this decision is based on recent health protocols.

The bathroom facilities will remain closed. According to West Columbia, they will continuously monitor visitor usage and adjust as needed to ensure compliance with the guidance provided by SCDHEC and the CDC.