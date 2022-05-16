New trash trucks for West Columbia

With five new trucks coming, the city is hoping they can go back to their normal routes and schedule by June or July.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia's sanitation department is crunching through the numbers and through trash.

They've found supply chain delays have put parts orders months behind and now it needs to order new trucks to be ready for the months ahead to make sure the town has reliable, working equipment.

"Our leaf truck for example went down in September of last year and we didn't get the parts for that until February, March time frame, so it was down the entire leaf season," said Jamie Hook, assistant city administrator of public operations.

Hook said it'll cost hundreds of thousands of dollars but it'll help them get the work done faster.

The sanitation department just got their first new truck Thursday.

It's a street sweeping truck and they're also waiting on three more garbage trucks and a leaf truck.

"We're still ordering parts, we're still working on our equipment, keeping it up but this new equipment should help us have better equipment that's not as old and not as worn out," Hook said.

The department will also be changing routes and work hours until it gets all these trucks by June or July.

This also happens to be one of the heaviest seasons for yard trash. I