Missing West Columbia teen last seen on Sunday

Police say 15-year-old Zikym Moshawni Harris was last seen by his mother in West Columbia on Sunday when he left to visit a friend. She has not seen nor heard from him since.

Harris stands 5'9" tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to police.

If you have any information as to Harris' whereabouts, police ask you to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: