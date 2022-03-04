Missing West Columbia woman has medical conditions

The 31-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a plaid jacket. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman, who is considered endangered due to medical conditions.

Gena Autury Renee Smith was last seen by her mother at their West Columbia home on March 3, according to police.

The 31-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a plaid jacket. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds and currently has a short haircut.

Police say Smith has medical conditions and is considered endangered.

If you see Smith or have any information as to her whereabouts, investigators ask you to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: