'I couldn't stop telling him how amazing he is, how grateful I am': West Columbia woman reunited with sentimental ring

"It's one of the little things I have left of my son and I truly thought I was never going to get it back. I thought it was gone," Ashley Henry said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — We've all suffered from that feeling of panic in realizing a piece of jewelry you love is missing. Sadly, most times that ring or necklace never comes back.

But that was not the case for Ashley Henry.

She and her family were spending the day at Lake Murray, a place meant for fun family and adventure, when it turned into a location of loss shortly after.

Henry took off her locket at a picnic table before getting into the water. It's a very sentimental piece of jewelry that reminds her of the son she lost nine months ago.

The ring attached to the locket even has his hair inside it, so it can't be replaced.

"My husband grabbed it and put it in my bag, so I paid no attention, I assumed I had clasped it even though I hadn't and so I knew exactly where it would've come off at," Henry said.

But Ashley didn't notice the ring was gone from the locket chain until days later. She checked that picnic table on Lake Murray but couldn't find it, so she posted to Facebook for help. The answer came only a few days later.

"I just like to do some good where I can, make people happy," said Zachary Allen, man who found the ring.

A North Carolina resident saw her post through a mutual friend and drove 3.5 hours to help.

"I know that I'm dealing with my own thing battling cancer and I can only imagine what she had to go through having a son with special needs and losing him," Allen said.

Henry was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude.

"It just meant so much to me that he did that, just trying to, I mean who does that, who goes that far out of their way? I just felt so grateful," Henry said. "I felt so many emotions ... It was so hard to even put into words how I felt because of how extremely special this ring is to me to begin with."

Henry said she and her family would camp out at that picnic table often when they go to the lake.

"I think Aiden was protecting my ring, keeping it safe until this guy got here," Henry said.

As a thank you, Henry tells News 19 she wants to donate to St. Jude's Hospital for cancer research on Zachary's behalf.