West Fraser grows Newberry County operations with third expansion in 10 years

NEWBERRY, S.C. — West Fraser, one of the largest timber producers in North America, this week announced it is growing its Newberry County sawmill operations with its third expansion in 10 years. The $17.7 million investment is expected to create 30 new jobs.

Founded by three brothers in 1955, West Fraser is a diversified wood products company that manufactures lumber, engineered wood and other products including pulp, newsprint, wood chips and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue and box materials.

Much like the 2014 and 2016 projects, officials say the expansion of the facility located at 3287 College Street in Newbery will help West Fraser modernize and increase productivity.

“West Fraser is a very important part of Newberry County," Newberry County Council Chairman Todd Johnson. "This expansion includes a significant financial investment and the addition of stable, good paying jobs to our community, which is a great win for everyone in Newberry County."

The company purchased an additional 60 acres of land to accommodate the growth. There are more than 60 West Fraser operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe.