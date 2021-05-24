x
3rd official to plead guilty in South Carolina nuclear debacle

Two top-level executives have already pleaded guilty in the multi-year federal fraud investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Court documents show a former official for the contractor hired to build two South Carolina nuclear reactors that were never completed will plead guilty to lying to federal authorities. 

Carl Churchman was the Westinghouse Electric Co. project director for the failed plant that cost ratepayers and investors billions of dollars. Authorities say Churchman lied about whether he communicated with utility executives on completion dates for the reactors. 

Utility executives swore construction was on track to keep regulators approving rate increases and maintain support from investors, even though the project fell behind.

